WATCH: Heartless Democrat Congresswoman McBath cuts off Bill Barr right as he shares story about his two kids surviving cancer

Congresswoman Lucy McBath (D-GA) should really be checked to see if she even has a pulse. Is this an actual human being or a heartless robot?

The reason why I ask is that during today’s House Judiciary Committee hearing (that was already a ridiculous clown show), Lucy McBath stood out as the evilest clown of all.

During her grilling of Attorney General William Barr, McBath wouldn’t even allow Mr. Barr to talk about a personal matter that is near and dear to his heart—how two of his children have survived cancer. – READ MORE

