WATCH: Hearing Explodes When Republican Asks Sharpton About Past ‘Racist And Anti-Semitic’ Statements

Social justice activist and MSNBC host Al Sharpton testified on Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee as an “expert” witness on policing practices in the United States, but when a Republican congressman from Florida asked about a resolution submitted in 2000 by former Rep. Joe Scarborough, now one of Sharpton’s fellow MSNBC hosts, the hearing quickly unraveled.

When given a chance to asked Sharpton a few questions Thursday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) pulled out a copy of Scarborough’s House Concurrent Resolution 270 “Condemning the racist and anti-Semitic views of the Reverend Al Sharpton,” which Scarborough submitted to the Judiciary Committee back in March of 2000 (full text below).

“Mr. Scarborough’s resolution began by saying, ‘Whereas the Reverend Al Sharpton has referred to members of the Jewish faith as “bloodsucking [J]ews”, and “Jew bastards”,'” Gaetz read. “My question to you is does Mr. Scarborough’s assertion that you said these things, is that true or did you not say those things?”

“They are patently untrue,” said Sharpton, clearly agitated by the question.

As Sharpton and Gaetz begin to talk over each other, Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sided with Sharpton, saying since “aspersions” had been cast against him, he should be allowed to speak. – READ MORE