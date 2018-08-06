WATCH: He Held His Salute Until Trump Turned Around, Then His Patience Was Rewarded

At a presidential campaign-style rally in Delaware County, Ohio, Saturday night, President Donald Trump gave a salute in return to an audience member who saluted him — and thrilled the hyped-up audience in the house.

According to Fox News, Trump was in the suburban Columbus county to campaign for Troy Balderson, who’s running in Tuesday’s special election for the seat in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District. The race in the typically Republican district is widely seen as a bellwether for Republican hopes in the midterms this fall.

As The Daily Caller reported: “The man watched the president circle the podium, standing firm and holding the salute until President Trump, turning to survey the crowd, snapped to attention and returned the salute.”

(Please note that The Washington Post’s video doesn’t contain audio of the audience’s enthusiastic reaction to Trump’s arrival, something which I’m sure is just some sort of technical oversight on the part of the dispassionate “Democracy Dies in Darkness” folks.)

Speaking to the crowd after this exchange, Trump saluted Balderson and said the candidate was “really smart” and “a really hard worker.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump Eviscerated Msnbc At A Rally In Lewis Center, Ohio On Saturday Evening, Branding The Far-left News Network Disgusting And Corrupt.

“They had this false report that I was supporting somebody else and they were right,” the president said, referring to Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), whom Trump urged Ohioans to vote for despite being not the ballot on Tuesday. Instead, President Trump intended to voice his support for Republican State Representative Troy Balderson, who is running against Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th congressional district.

(…)

President Trump once again reaffirmed his support for Balderson after the “CNN sucks” chants dissipated. “I said he was my first choice. He has always been the one I want to win. It’s always dangerous when you do this.”

“MSNBC is so corrupt. It is so disgusting, so disgusting. I would say almost worse,” he added.- READ MORE

