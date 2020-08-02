WATCH: HCQ-touting doctor says she has been fired after appearing in viral video touting the drug as a COVID-19 treatment

Dr. Simone Gold, the Los Angeles-based physician behind America’s Frontline Doctors, a group advocating for hydroxychloroquine to be used in the fight against COVID-19, says she has been fired for expressing her medical opinion.
Gold shared the news in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson Thursday night, saying she was removed from her job due to her appearance in a viral video touting the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine.
“I’m a board-certified emergency physician for 20 years, and in fact, it seems like until five minutes ago I was considered a hero and people would be clapping and glad that I was doing what I was doing, and then the video came out and I was summarily fired for appearing in what was told to me is an embarrassing video,” Gold told Carlson. – READ MORE
