WATCH: Harrison Ford Trashes America in Mexico While Promoting Disney Movie

Actor Harrison Ford used a publicity appearance in Mexico City, tied to a new Disney movie, to praise Greta Thunberg and trash the United States, saying that America has lost its “moral leadership” in the world.

Ford was in Mexico City this week to promote his latest movie, The Call of the Wild, based on the classic novel by Jack London. While speaking with reporters, the actor addressed environmental issues while also slamming American leadership under President Donald Trump.

“Our position in the world is tenuous because of our lack of moral leadership, basically,” he told reporters.

Ford went on to talk about young environmental activists, including Thunberg, the 17-year-old climate activist from Sweden who has become a darling among the elite in Hollywood.

"I certainly applaud Greta… her activism, her role in representing the interests of young people, and I admire her courage, her fortitude, and also admire her capacity to express herself," he said.