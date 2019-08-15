WATCH: Harris Touts Gun Control Plan on CNN During Shooting

As a shooting unfolded in Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) spoke at length on CNN’s Situation Room about her plan to restrict the sale of firearms.

Harris’s comments came immediately after host Wolf Blitzer gave the latest on the shooting, where suspects shot six police officers in a Philadelphia neighborhood.

"The situation in Philadelphia comes only hours after Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris released a detailed plan to expand gun background checks, fight white supremacy, and disarm domestic terrorists," Blitzer said, before addressing Harris. "Very disturbing development, indeed. You're a former attorney general of California, what's your reaction to these initial reports, and I stress the word, initial reports?"