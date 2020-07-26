WATCH: Harris Faulkner embarrasses Marie Harf, who can’t name a single GOP-run city in chaos

Three cheers for Harris Faulkner who put liberal hack Marie Harf in the hot seat when she challenged her to name a single GOP-run city that is in chaos.

Spoiler alert: she couldn’t name one, and watching her try to spin her way out of it was pretty darn amusing.

The discussion began when co-host Dagen McDowell listed off all the Chicago shootings over the past few days during a chat involving Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision to accept federal assistance to bring order to her chaotic city. – READ MORE

