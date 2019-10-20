WATCH: Harris Claims Giuliani Has ‘Broken Many Laws’, Can’t Name Any

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris claimed during a Friday interview on CNN that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani had “broken many laws,” but, when pressed on what specific laws she thinks that he has broken, Harris struggled to give any examples.

Kamala Harris claims that Rudy Giuliani has “broken many laws” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asks her what laws he has broken Harris responds: “Well, I, I, I don’t know” pic.twitter.com/N2dUg7b2av — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 19, 2019

Harris appeared on “Anderson Cooper 360°” where she was asked about recent reports alleging that Giuliani is under federal investigation over his business dealings in Ukraine after two men that he was allegedly connected to were arrested by federal authorities.

After Harris claimed that Giuliani had “broken many laws,” Cooper asked her: “What are the specific laws you believe Giuliani has broken or may have broken?”

"Well, I, I, I don't know," Harris answered. "We're going to find out."