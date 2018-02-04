WATCH: Hannity Calls For The Mueller Investigation To Be ‘Disbanded Immediately’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity called on Friday for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election to be “disbanded immediately” after the release of a memo showing purported FBI surveillance abuse.

“Mueller’s investigation is and has been a witch hunt from the very beginning,” Hannity said. – READ MORE

A controversial memo that shows alleged U.S. government surveillance abuses is a “devastating blow” to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, according to Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The memo, which was released on Friday by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, contains a number of allegations, including that the FBI and Justice Department relied on the infamous anti-Trump dossier to secure FISA surveillance warrants to spy on at least one member of the Trump team.- READ MORE

On the same day the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released the Nunes memo showing the FBI relied on the salacious and unverified Trump dossier to obtain a surveillance warrant on Carter Page, a federal judge ruled to withhold the Comey memos. The memos, authored by former FBI Director James Comey, are about his nine private conversations with President-elect and President Trump.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ruled in favor of the FBI’s request to keep the Comey memos secret, also sits on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The FISA court is the same court that approved the surveillance on Trump associates.

Boasberg refused to release the documents on the basis they were still being used by special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of the alleged Russian collusion with Trump associates.

The judge ruled, “the Comey Memos, at least for now, will remain in the hands of the Special Counsel and not the public.” – READ MORE

