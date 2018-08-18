Hall Of Fame Coach Tony Dungy’s Measured Take On The National Anthem Protest

On Thursday, Hall of Fame NFL coach Tony Dungy told USA TODAY Sports that the national anthem is not the time for players to protest and voice their concerns. Dungy explained that if he were still coaching, the optimal venue for his players’ voices to be heard would be a national press conference, which he argued would give them more attention anyway.

“As a coach, my challenge would be, well what’s the best way to help these guys get their message across?” said Dungy, now an NBC Sports analyst. “And the best way is not three minutes before the national anthem.”

“You want to raise awareness, I’m going to give you a much bigger platform,” he said. “Instead of just 65,000 people at the stadium, I’m going to give you access to millions of people, and it’ll be re-run and you’ll be able to articulate exactly what your point is. … I think most guys would say that is a better way.”- READ MORE

ESPN will not show the national anthem during “Monday Night Football” broadcasts this year, the company’s president said on Friday.

Jimmy Pitaro addressed the controversy at ESPN’s annual football media day.

Pitaro was asked by a reporter if he spoke to the NFL about the rule changes and the national anthem and if he would consider “turning the cameras on an athlete that’s kneeling for the anthem.”

“We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don’t think there’s going to be any change this year. Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem,” Pitaro said. – READ MORE