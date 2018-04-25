WATCH: Gun Owners Start BLOWING UP Their Yeti Coolers Over Company’s Decision To Bail On NRA

“Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why,” NRA past president Marion Hammer said.

Yeti’s chief competition, RTIC, jumped on the fiasco, The Daily Wire reported today.

And now, videos are coming out showing NRA supporters doing awful things to Yeti coolers. Two women blew up a Yeti with one shot from a high-powered rifle, with the women saying: “Yeti does not support the NRA, so we do not support Yeti.” The video has been viewed more than 40,000 times.

Facing mounting pressure, Yeti came out Tuesday and said the company has an “unwavering belief in the Second Amendment.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1