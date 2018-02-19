WATCH: Until Gun Control Is Enacted, Fla. JROTC Student Is Advocating for Arming Responsible Teachers

In the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Junior ROTC student Colton Haab is advocating both for gun control and bringing guns on campus.

During the shooting, he and fellow cadet Zackary Walls herded kids into the safety of a classroom and covered students with the curtains, which were made of the bullet resistant material Kevlar.

He also devised a plan if the shooter was to enter the classroom and told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” he prepared to use a fire extinguisher and two 2×4 pieces of wood as weapons. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *