WATCH: Until Gun Control Is Enacted, Fla. JROTC Student Is Advocating for Arming Responsible Teachers
In the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Junior ROTC student Colton Haab is advocating both for gun control and bringing guns on campus.
During the shooting, he and fellow cadet Zackary Walls herded kids into the safety of a classroom and covered students with the curtains, which were made of the bullet resistant material Kevlar.
He also devised a plan if the shooter was to enter the classroom and told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” he prepared to use a fire extinguisher and two 2×4 pieces of wood as weapons. – READ MORE
