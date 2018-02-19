True Pundit

Security TV

WATCH: Until Gun Control Is Enacted, Fla. JROTC Student Is Advocating for Arming Responsible Teachers

Posted on by
Share:

In the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Junior ROTC student Colton Haab is advocating both for gun control and bringing guns on campus.

During the shooting, he and fellow cadet Zackary Walls herded kids into the safety of a classroom and covered students with the curtains, which were made of the bullet resistant material Kevlar.

He also devised a plan if the shooter was to enter the classroom and told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” he prepared to use a fire extinguisher and two 2×4 pieces of wood as weapons. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Until Gun Control Is Enacted, Fla. JROTC Student Is Advocating for Arming Responsible Teachers
Until Gun Control Is Enacted, Fla. JROTC Student Is Advocating for Arming Responsible Teachers

"...he could have most likely stopped the threat."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: