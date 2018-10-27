WATCH: Guest Reminds Katy Tur About Democrats’ Violent Rhetoric. She Freaks Out.

MSNBC’s Katy Tur exploded at conservative talk radio host Erick Erickson on Thursday after Erickson suggested that people on both ends of the political spectrum needed to tone down the inflammatory political rhetoric.

“Erick, in the past you’ve been pretty critical of the president,” Tur said. “You’ve condemned him for saying certain things. Why not push him for forcefully right now to be a unifier instead of a divider?” – READ MORE