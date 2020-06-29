WATCH: GRAPHIC — Homeowners Defend Mansion With Guns After Protestors Raid Neighborhood

Share:

The stakes are ramping up in the street as homeowners in St. Louis went on the offensive Sunday against a mob of protestors who threatened the couple. Two videos below illustrate the Second Amendment in action.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.