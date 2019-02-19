WATCH: Graham Vows To Investigate Those Involved In Attempted ‘Coup’ Against Trump

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham vowed on “Face the Nation” this weekend that he would hold a hearing to investigate former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s widely reported claim that high-ranking figures in the Justice Department, particularly Deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein, had discussed using the 25th Amendment to oust President Trump.

Calling McCabe’s claim that they were seriously discussing a quiet coup a “tremendous allegation,” “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked Graham if he’s ever asked Rosenstein if the conversation ever actually happened.

Noting that Rosenstein’s “publicly denied it,” Graham stressed, “The whole point of Congress existing is to provide oversight of the executive branch. So through good reporting by ’60 Minutes,’ there’s an allegation by the acting FBI director at the time that the deputy attorney general was basically trying to do an administrative coup, take the president down by the 25th Amendment process. The deputy attorney general denies it.”

The South Carolina senator then made his vow to the audience: “So I promise your viewers the following; that we will have a hearing about who’s telling the truth, what actually happened. Mr. McCabe, you remember, was dismissed from the FBI for leaking information to the press. So you’ve got to remember the source here.”- READ MORE