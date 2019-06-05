WATCH: Graham Says Clinton Obstructed Justice, Calls Decision Not to Prosecute Her ‘Politically Motivated’

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) took aim at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, claiming that she had obstructed justice.

While giving an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Monday night, Graham — a staunch senatorial ally of President Donald Trump — was asked by host Sean Hannity how the enforcement of our nation’s laws would be equally applied to people after the “special consideration” given to Clinton during her investigation.

Graham responded that he believed the reasoning behind the FBI’s decision not to prosecute Clinton was “most likely politically motivated” and claimed that the former secretary of state committed “obstruction of justice.”

"I think the decision not to prosecute her was probably, most likely politically motivated," he said. "Because obstruction of justice — taking a hammer to two phones being asked for as evidence, cleaning a server, bleaching it out so you can't get the emails is classic obstruction of justice. Compromising classified information, she clearly did that."