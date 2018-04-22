WATCH: Gowdy Rips Comey’s Character Apart on Live TV… Says What We’ve All Been Thinking

Gowdy went on Fox with Bret Baier, and he didn’t hold anything back.

.@TGowdySC: “Jim Comey said, ‘I don’t do sneaky things,’ except memorialize private conversations. ‘I don’t leak,’ except when I do leak. And ‘I don’t do weasel things’ – I think this whole book tour is a pretty weasely thing, quite frankly.” pic.twitter.com/EfaBX4IC6f — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2018

“I read the memo six months ago,” Gowdy said. “I think it’s imporrtant for all members of Congress and ultimately the public to see (it).”

Gowdy went on to say that if there were “anything really, really important in these memos,” we would have heard about it, criticizing Comey for his “morality tour.”

