View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

WATCH: Gowdy Rips Comey’s Character Apart on Live TV… Says What We’ve All Been Thinking

Posted on by
Share:

Gowdy went on Fox with Bret Baier, and he didn’t hold anything back.

“I read the memo six months ago,” Gowdy said. “I think it’s imporrtant for all members of Congress and ultimately the public to see (it).”

Gowdy went on to say that if there were “anything really, really important in these memos,” we would have heard about it, criticizing Comey for his “morality tour.”

Read more at westernjournal.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Gowdy Rips Comey's Character Apart on Live TV... Says What We've All Been Thinking
Gowdy Rips Comey's Character Apart on Live TV... Says What We've All Been Thinking

'...this whole book tour is a pretty weasely...'

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: