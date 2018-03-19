WATCH: Gowdy Just Destroyed Every Single Dem Saying Trump’s in Bed With Russia

.@TGowdySC: “It wasn’t @realDonaldTrump who laughed when @MittRomney said Russia was our number one geopolitical enemy and it wasn’t President Trump who handed that awkward reset button to the Russians.” #FoxNewsSunday pic.twitter.com/HqUuAubBmt — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 18, 2018

“I think he’s done a hell of a lot better job than President (Barack) Obama did,” Gowdy replied.

“It wasn’t Donald Trump who laughed when Mitt Romney said Russia was our number one geopolitical enemy and it wasn’t President Trump who handed that awkward ‘reset button’ to the Russians,” the prosecutor-turned-lawmaker continued.

Gowdy was referring to a 2012 debate between Obama and Romney, during which the 44th president laughingly dismissed the Republican candidate’s warnings about Russia and actively downplayed the risk of Putin being a foil to America. – READ MORE

