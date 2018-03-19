True Pundit

WATCH: Gowdy Just Destroyed Every Single Dem Saying Trump’s in Bed With Russia

“I think he’s done a hell of a lot better job than President (Barack) Obama did,” Gowdy replied.

“It wasn’t Donald Trump who laughed when Mitt Romney said Russia was our number one geopolitical enemy and it wasn’t President Trump who handed that awkward ‘reset button’ to the Russians,” the prosecutor-turned-lawmaker continued.

Gowdy was referring to a 2012 debate between Obama and Romney, during which the 44th president laughingly dismissed the Republican candidate’s warnings about Russia and actively downplayed the risk of Putin being a foil to America. – READ MORE

