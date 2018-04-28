WATCH: Gowdy Blows the Lid Off Comey’s Fox News Interview, Mentions ‘Felony’

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carson on Thursday night, South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy took apart some of the former FBI director’s latest versions of the events that led up to and directly followed Comey’s firing by President Donald Trump last year.

And he all but called Comey a liar in the process.

In an appearance earlier Thursday on Fox News “Special Report,” Comey made a series of claims from his time as FBI director investigating “collusion” between the Donald Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Comey told host Bret Baier that he isn’t sure how much of the infamous, now debunked “Trump dossier,” compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, was paid for by the Democrat National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign. – READ MORE

