WATCH: When Governor Challenged Trump’s Position On Arming Teachers – Trump Hits Back With The Hammer Of Truth

Trump hosted governors from around the country at the White House Monday, during which he had a tense exchange with Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

The president made opening remarks then opened the floor to questions from the governors. Many of the questions and conversations revolved around the national conversation on school shootings. Trump has proposed arming up to 20 percent of the nation’s teachers. When Inslee described gun control measures he has implemented in his state and then directly questioned Trump’s proposal for arming teachers. Trump corrected the governor bluntly, saying he is proposing arming “a small portion” of teachers and condemning gun free school zones. Trump said:

Arming a small portion that are very gun adept. That truly know how to handle them. I do feel it’s very important that gun free Zones. You have a gun free zone, it’s like an invitation for the sick people to go there. I think there has to be some form of major retaliation if they are able to mentor of school and if that happens you are not going to have any problems because they won’t go into the school. It would just be a very small group of people that are very gun adept. – READ MORE

