WATCH: GOP Senator Pushes Back When Confronted by Anti-Kavanaugh Protester

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) was the latest Republican lawmaker to be harassed by a protester who opposes the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination.

Several Republicans — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — have been targeted by demonstrators who do not believe Kavanaugh should be confirmed to the high court due to a series of sexual assault allegations.

On Monday, Cassidy was walking in the hall of a Senate office building when he was confronted by a woman who demanded to know why he’s supporting Kavanaugh. – READ MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a stern message to Democrats and far-left activists on Wednesday, saying that their harassment of Republican lawmakers will not stop the Republican party from accomplishing its goals.

There is no chance in the world that the far-left will scare us out of doing our duty. pic.twitter.com/kXGbtGD15f — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 3, 2018

“Mr. President, I think it’s safe to say the national spectacle the professional Left has created around Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process has now reached some kind of fever pitch,” McConnell said. “In 17 days, since Dr. Ford’s confidential correspondence was leaked to the press, 17 days, Mr. President of a feeding frenzy on Judge Kavanaugh and his family unlike anything we have seen in recent memory.”

“Since then, a literal mudslide — mudslide — of wild, uncorroborated accusations has literally poured out, each more outlandish than the last,” McConnell continued. “And this mudslide has been actively embraced, urged on, and capitalized upon by Democrats inside this chamber and organized far-left special interests outside. It hasn’t been about getting to the truth or giving anyone a fair hearing. It’s only been about one thing — the far-left’s hunger to bring down Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination by any means necessary, any means necessary.”- READ MORE