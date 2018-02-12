WATCH: GOP Rep Gaetz Calls for Appointment of Second Special Counsel — FBI, DoJ ‘Cannot Investigate Themselves’

True Pundit

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called for a second special counsel to investigate abuse at the Department of Justice and the FBI.

According to Gaetz, those agencies cannot investigate themselves. – READ MORE

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., should step aside from his leadership role in the panel’s Russia inquiry.

Schiff has spearheaded the Democratic opposition to the Republican memo from the committee, released to the public last week, which details allegations of surveillance abuse by the U.S. government.

Gaetz says the California Democrat should back away because he allegedly sought damaging information about President Trump from what he thought was a Ukrainian politician and because he appeared on Kremlin-funded RT back in 2013.

“Here you’ve got Adam Schiff engaging with Ukrainians trying to dig up dirt on the president with seemingly no interest in whether or not the information is true or false or doctored,” Gaetz told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday. “If you use the same standard applied that’s been applied to Republicans to Adam Schiff he should have no role on the intelligence committee as a lead on this issue.” – READ MORE

GOP Rep Gaetz Calls for Appointment of Second Special Counsel --- FBI, DoJ 'Cannot Investigate Themselves'
