WATCH: GOP Rep Gaetz Calls for Appointment of Second Special Counsel — FBI, DoJ ‘Cannot Investigate Themselves’

.@mattgaetz on Dem FISA memo: “The @FBI and @TheJusticeDept cannot investigate themselves and the evidence we’ve uncovered shows wrongdoing at the highest levels of those agencies.” @WattersWorldpic.twitter.com/iEUKJBwioo — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 11, 2018

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called for a second special counsel to investigate abuse at the Department of Justice and the FBI.

According to Gaetz, those agencies cannot investigate themselves.

.@RepMattGaetz: “@RepAdamSchiff has gone from someone with oversight responsibilities to an actual principal in this investigation…For better objectivity, he ought to step aside.” #Tucker https://t.co/6dGH5S9fQL pic.twitter.com/fVsss2GMu2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 8, 2018

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., should step aside from his leadership role in the panel’s Russia inquiry.

Schiff has spearheaded the Democratic opposition to the Republican memo from the committee, released to the public last week, which details allegations of surveillance abuse by the U.S. government.

Gaetz says the California Democrat should back away because he allegedly sought damaging information about President Trump from what he thought was a Ukrainian politician and because he appeared on Kremlin-funded RT back in 2013.

"Here you've got Adam Schiff engaging with Ukrainians trying to dig up dirt on the president with seemingly no interest in whether or not the information is true or false or doctored," Gaetz told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Wednesday. "If you use the same standard applied that's been applied to Republicans to Adam Schiff he should have no role on the intelligence committee as a lead on this issue."