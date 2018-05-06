True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: GOP Rep Calls Mueller, Rosenstein ‘Sadistic Voyeurs That Ought to Be Punished’

Posted on by
Share:

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) continued his ongoing assault on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, calling those involved “sadistic voyeurs.”

“They’re nothing but sadistic voyeurs that ought to be punished,” Gohmert, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News regarding the actions that both Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have taken throughout the Russia probe.

Gohmert also reiterated his call for Rosenstein to resign, arguing that the Justice Department missing Thursday’s subpoena deadline to hand over records related to the FBI’s Trump investigation is “another reason that Rosenstein ought to step down.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

GOP Rep Calls Mueller, Rosenstein 'Sadistic Voyeurs That Ought to Be Punished'
GOP Rep Calls Mueller, Rosenstein 'Sadistic Voyeurs That Ought to Be Punished'

"It is that desperate right now. It's out of control."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: