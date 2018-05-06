WATCH: GOP Rep Calls Mueller, Rosenstein ‘Sadistic Voyeurs That Ought to Be Punished’

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) continued his ongoing assault on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, calling those involved “sadistic voyeurs.”

“They’re nothing but sadistic voyeurs that ought to be punished,” Gohmert, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News regarding the actions that both Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have taken throughout the Russia probe.

Gohmert also reiterated his call for Rosenstein to resign, arguing that the Justice Department missing Thursday’s subpoena deadline to hand over records related to the FBI’s Trump investigation is “another reason that Rosenstein ought to step down.” – READ MORE

