WATCH: GOP Rep. Brooks Explains Why Democrats Want Open Borders

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) says Pelosi & Schumer have “blood on their hands” for refusing to secure the border: “Democrats have an open borders philosophy, they don’t believe in border security, they believe this is the way to change the American electorate in order to win elections.” pic.twitter.com/mwUAupzdBs — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 31, 2018

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) suggested on Sunday that the Democrats do not want to secure the southern border because they want to change the voting electorate in the U.S. through immigration.

“It is a very tough position that the Democrats have put us in,” Brooks began. “On the one hand you have got thousands of Americans who are dead each year because of the Democrats’ refusal to secure the border. Those Americans are dying either because they have been murdered by illegal aliens, vehicular homicides by illegal aliens or the illegal narcotics that are shipped into the country by illegal aliens and their drug cartels with the drug overdoses that are in the tens of thousands of lost American lives per year.”

“So the question is going to be how much blood, American blood, you have to have on the hands of the Democrats leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer before they will help us with border security?” Brooks continued. “Or is their craving for power such that they are willing to accept the loss of American lives?”- READ MORE