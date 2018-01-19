True Pundit

WATCH GOP CONGRESSMEN: The FISA Abuse at the DOJ Shithole Has Hit the Fan; THEY ALL Spied on Trump, Flynn (VIDEOS)

Posted on
The classified report compiled by the House Intelligence Committee documenting alleged surveillance abuses was released to members of Congress Thursday, and several of those who’ve read the four-page memo — Republicans, anyway — are calling for it to be released to the public immediately.

By Thursday night, the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo was trending on Twitter, and Rep. Steve King added his name to the list of those wanting the document made public. Worse than Watergate?

Rep. Jim Jordan Video:

Rep. Mark Meadows

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sean Hannity, Sara Carter

'Absolutely shocking': Republican legislators and others send #ReleaseTheMemo trending
#ReleaseTheMemo was trending on Twitter Thursday night as more and more legislators expressed their shock at what they'd seen.
twitchy.com twitchy.com
