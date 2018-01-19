WATCH GOP CONGRESSMEN: The FISA Abuse at the DOJ Shithole Has Hit the Fan; THEY ALL Spied on Trump, Flynn (VIDEOS)

The classified report compiled by the House Intelligence Committee documenting alleged surveillance abuses was released to members of Congress Thursday, and several of those who’ve read the four-page memo — Republicans, anyway — are calling for it to be released to the public immediately.

By Thursday night, the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo was trending on Twitter, and Rep. Steve King added his name to the list of those wanting the document made public. Worse than Watergate?

Rep. Jim Jordan Video:

The entire Democrat Party will be rocked to its core. Everything they have conspired to frame is a lie and will be displayed for all to see. #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/z8MCuYloq8 — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) January 19, 2018

Rep. Mark Meadows

I viewed the classified report from House Intel relating to the FBI, FISA abuses, the infamous Russian dossier, and so-called “Russian collusion.” What I saw is absolutely shocking. This report needs to be released–now. Americans deserve the truth. #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/oP2UNujKQL — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 19, 2018

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sean Hannity, Sara Carter

I have read the memo. The sickening reality has set in. I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen. I have long said it is worse than Watergate. It was #neverTrump & #alwaysHillary. #releasethememo — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 19, 2018

Read the CLASSIFIED @HouseIntelComm memo on repeated FISA warrant abuses. The truth may not set the guilty free but it needs to come out. Release the #FISAMemo: https://t.co/7fkXI1pl0y — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) January 19, 2018

Comey rifling thru poem books right now … #ReleaseTheMemo — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 19, 2018

Deal gets tossed by Judge if Mueller used illegal evidence. McCabe had Flynn interviewed based on illegal wiretap Intel. Absent the wiretap Intel, McCabe would have never known to interview him via Strzok & other FBI agent. Nullifies the 1001 charge. Poisonous tree. https://t.co/ed1KjRIzg7 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 19, 2018

