WATCH: GOP Cheers on House Floor as Scalise Delivers Scathing Speech on ‘Soviet-Style’ Impeachment Hearings

Rep. Steve Scalise delivered a passionate and scathing speech that brought down the House.

Literally.

Scalise Stood at his podium, with a giant sign next to him that read “37 Days of Soviet-Style Impeachment Hearings” and delivered a barn-burner speech that had the GOP cheering and clapping.

The House Minority Whip called out Schiff and Pelosi’s impeachment scam; a process that has been marred by Adam Schiff’s secret closed-door hearings, lies, fabrications, and alleged witness tampering.

Today’s vote to “continue the impeachment inquiry” comes on the heels of the fake “whistleblower” identity being revealed. – READ MORE

