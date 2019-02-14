WATCH: ‘Go Back To Mommy’ Says Trump About El Paso Protester

A protester showed up to a President Donald Trump rally in El Paso, Texas. Trump asks the audience where these protesters come from, and then comments that they “Go back home to Mommy.”

The audience proceeds to chant “U.S.A.” and “build the wall.” Trump interjects saying “You really mean finish that wall because we built a lot of it, finish that wall.”

Included is a mashup video of other times Trump has dealt with protesters at his rallies, and even another instance where he says “Go home to your mom, darling.”

