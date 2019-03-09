WATCH: Glenn Beck returns to Fox News — and admits Trump proved him wrong with these actions

Blaze Media founder Glenn Beck returned to Fox News on Thursday and spoke to Sean Hannity about why the record of President Donald Trump’s actions and Democrats’ extremism changed his mind.

Beck admitted that he was wary of Trump based on his record before the election, but that his actions since the election have made him come around.

“Look, I think I’ve been very consistent,” explained Beck. “I was judging Donald Trump on his record prior to being president of the United States. That’s all you had to judge him on.

“I said after the election that he is my president,” he continued, “and it is in our best interest that our president succeeds, and I want him to succeed and I said over and over again, I hope that I’m wrong, and if I am, I’ll be the first to admit it.- READ MORE