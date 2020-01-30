WATCH: Giuliani Calls Bolton a ‘Backstabber,’ Says He ‘Never Winked’ in Expressing Concern on Ukraine

NEW: President Trump’s personal attorney @RudyGiuliani called John Bolton a “backstabber” and told @CBS_Herridge he doesn’t think the former national security adviser should testify in the Senate impeachment trial. More on @CBSThisMorning Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/TR1vCveIOQ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 28, 2020

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had some harsh words for former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

In an interview with CBS’s Catherine Herridge, Giuliani dismissed reporting that Trump told Bolton that military aid to Ukraine was contingent on officials in that country opening an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“He never said to me, ‘I’ve got a problem with what you are doing in Ukraine.’ Never once. Never winked. Never sent me a little note. He is a personal friend, I thought. So here’s the only conclusion I can come to, and it’s a harsh one. And I feel very bad about it. He’s a backstabber.” – READ MORE