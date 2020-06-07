WATCH: Girls Cleaning ‘BLM’ Graffiti Off Govt Building Scolded For Misusing ‘White Privilege’

A video taken earlier this week appears to show three girls being scolded for supposedly misusing their “white privilege” as they cleaned graffiti from a vandalized government building in Washington, D.C.

In the video, the girls appear to be scrubbing “BLM,” the initials of the anti-cop activist group “Black Lives Matter,” from the Lafayette Building, a federal government office building at 811 Vermont Avenue NW in Washington, D.C., otherwise known as the Export-Import Bank Building.

Breaking: It’s now racist to clean up graffiti. pic.twitter.com/UzEKGoPaHq — Digital Forests (@DigitalForests) June 4, 2020

While they are working to clean the building, a woman, identified as “Faith Alice Sleeper” on Facebook, rolls up in a vehicle to lecture them about their supposed “white privilege.”

“Why are you guys removing ‘Black Lives Matter’ graffiti?” Alice asks the girls, videotaping the interaction from her vehicle. – READ MORE

