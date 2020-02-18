WATCH: Girl Who Sued To Block Boys From Competing Against Girls Defeats Trans Runner For First Time — In State Championship

On Friday, two days after she and two other high school girl track competitors filed a federal lawsuit against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), which has permitted boys to compete in events and win awards that would otherwise have gone to girls, Chelsea Mitchell defeated one of the biological males who has won numerous titles in girls’ events, winning the Class S 55-meter dash title with her time of 7.18 seconds. She beat Bloomfield High School student Terry Miller, who is a biological boy and ran the event in 7.20 seconds.

The Class S girls 55 meter state championship goes to Canton senior Chelsea Mitchell, who edged out defending champ Terry Miller of Bloomfield. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/aDL7ieIEsx — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) February 14, 2020

As The Daily Mail noted, “Mitchell also came first in the 300-meter dash, while Miller was 16th, and Mitchell won the long jump.”

According to the Hartford Courant, “There was no interaction between the two before or after the race.”

Mitchell said she didn’t think that winning against Miller, the first time she had beaten Miller, would affect the lawsuit, stating, “I don’t think it could go against, there’s still tons of girls that lose on a daily basis.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --