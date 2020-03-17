WATCH: Girl, 6, teaches Bible verse to brother to ease coronavirus fear

A Minnesota mom’s timely post about choosing faith over widespread fear surrounding the coronavirus outbreak is capturing the hearts of many.

Sheletta Brundidge, a comedian and mother of four, shared a video of her 6-year-old daughter teaching her brother a Bible verse to help ease his fear after seeing the hysteria on the news about COVID-19.

My son Brandon has crippling fear cause of his #autism. His sister taught him a scripture she learned at @FellowshipMiss2 Church to help. Stop letting your fear of #Coronavirus be bigger than your faith in God. Plead The Blood, pray and wash your hands. Amen! pic.twitter.com/R2nnSDo3EA — Sheletta Brundidge (@ShelettaIsFunny) March 13, 2020

“My son Brandon has crippling anxiety because of his autism diagnosis,” she told Fox News. “We watch the news every day and he was watching it and was taking in all the fear and panic…it just made him so scared.”

His sister, Cameron, noticed him tensing up and quickly grabbed his hand. Facing one another, Bandon, 7, repeated after Cameron, phrase by phrase, as she said, “But God did not give me a spirit of fear, but power, love, and a sound mind.” – READ MORE

