WATCH: Girl, 6, teaches Bible verse to brother to ease coronavirus fear

Minnesota mom’s timely post about choosing faith over widespread fear surrounding the coronavirus outbreak is capturing the hearts of many.

Sheletta Brundidge, a comedian and mother of four, shared a video of her 6-year-old daughter teaching her brother a Bible verse to help ease his fear after seeing the hysteria on the news about COVID-19.

“My son Brandon has crippling anxiety because of his autism diagnosis,” she told Fox News. “We watch the news every day and he was watching it and was taking in all the fear and panic…it just made him so scared.”

His sister, Cameron, noticed him tensing up and quickly grabbed his hand. Facing one another, Bandon, 7, repeated after Cameron, phrase by phrase, as she said, “But God did not give me a spirit of fear, but power, love, and a sound mind.” – READ MORE

