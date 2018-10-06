WATCH: Ginsburg Forgets 14th Amendment, Audience Has To Give Her Constitution

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg forgot the contents of the 14th Amendment while speaking to the National Woman’s Party in late August and needed an audience member to give her a copy of the Constitution so she could remember what it said.

The incident happened on August 26, 2018, when Ginsburg was asked to talk about the Equal Rights Amendment while addressing the audience at the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument.

"So you've written a few articles over the years about the need for the ERA … and you've of course noted that the ERA would give the Supreme Court a more secure handle in its support for equality," said Jill C. Morrison, Executive Director of the Women's Law and Public Policy Fellowship at Georgetown Law.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake recently complained about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s strong defense of his innocence, saying: “We can’t have this [‘sharp and partisan’ response to rape allegations] on the court.”

Flake does raise a very good point, however. Obvious partisanship doesn’t belong on the Supreme Court. That means Flake must support the immediate impeachment of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.(…)

We have plenty more to go on than just Cillizza’s word, however. He provides quotes from Ginsburg where she attacked Trump prior to the 2016 election, which would be considered by most people to be partisan.

“I can’t imagine what this place would be — I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president,” she said. “For the country, it could be four years. For the court, it could be — I don’t even want to contemplate that.”

Later on but still before the election, she said, referring to Trump: "He is a faker." And "He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego. … How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that."