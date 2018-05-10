True Pundit

WATCH: Gina Haspel Roasts Democrat For Comparing CIA Agents To Terrorists

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the new CIA director, Gina Haspel, left Democrat Senator Jack Reed (RI) speechless after she responded to his question comparing CIA agents to terrorists.

“It’s very simple,” Reed said. “You have an operations officer who is captured. He’s being waterboarded. I’ve asked you very simply: Would you determine that to be immoral and something that should never be done, condoned in any way, shape, or form?”

“Your response seems to be that civilized nations don’t do it but uncivilized nations do it — or uncivilized groups do it,” Reed continued. “A civilized nation was doing it until it was outlawed by this Congress.” – READ MORE

