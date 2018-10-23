WATCH: Gillum Dances Around Denying Taking Broadway Tickets, Trip to Costa Rica in Exchange for Lobbyist City Contract

During Sunday’s Florida gubernatorial debate, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic Party Florida gubernatorial nominee, discussed the FBI investigation into corruption in his city and trips Gillum took to Costa Rica and New York City with lobbyists.

Hey @AndrewGillum, did you pay for the Hamilton ticket, or did the undercover FBI agent? pic.twitter.com/kv6uxCGnE8 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) October 22, 2018

Gillum replied by saying he was a “grown man” who pays for his own vacations. However, he never directly shot down the accusation he made the trips with lobbyists and in exchange gave them a $2 million grant.

“You know, we all have friends that sometimes let us down, and the truth is the let me be very clear about what the record is. I am not under FBI investigation and neither is my city government,” Gillum stated. “And what we have done is we welcomed them in. If there is someone who has done something wrong, they ought to be held fully accountable for their actions.” – READ MORE