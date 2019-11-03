WATCH: Gaffe-Prone Biden Briefly Claims He’s In Ohio During Iowa Stop

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) experienced another gaffe during a stop in Iowa over the weekend, briefly claiming that he was in Ohio while campaigning in the Hawkeye State.

Biden, who has remained gaffe-prone throughout his presidential bid, misspoke yet again during a campaign stop at Abby Finkenauer’s Fish Fry in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, briefly claiming that he was in Ohio before correcting himself.

“How many unsafe bridges you still have here in the state of Ohio?” he said before correcting himself. “I mean Iowa. I was just in Ohio because they have more” – READ MORE