WATCH: Fuming Chuck Schumer Says It’s A ‘Grand Tragedy’ No Impeachment Witnesses To Be Heard In Senate

In the immediate aftermath of the Friday vote blocking new witnesses in the Senate regarding the partisan impeachment of President Donald Trump, a fuming Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called the moment a “grand tragedy.”

“To not allow a witness, a document, no witnesses, no documents, in an impeachment trial is a perfidy,” a visibly upset Schumer said to reporters on Friday evening.

“It’s a grand tragedy, one of the worst tragedies that the Senate has ever overcome,” he added.

As noted by The Hill, the Senate voted 49-51 to block witnesses, paving the way for President Trump’s acquittal. Republican Senators Mitt Romney (UT) and Susan Collins (ME) both defected, joining the Democrats to vote in favor of new witnesses. – READ MORE