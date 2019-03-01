WATCH: Fox’s Greg Gutfeld Threatens To Throw Juan Williams Off The Set Over ‘Bunker’ Comment

The scene over at Fox News’ “The Five” on Wednesday got really uncomfortable between co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Juan Williams when the latter, the most left-leaning voice on the team, accused Gutfeld and others of being deep “in the bunker.”

There's about to be a fist fight on Fox News pic.twitter.com/PeNmDYIGc8 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 27, 2019

The increasingly tense exchange, which resulted in Gutfeld threatening to throw Williams off the set, occurred during the co-hosts’ analysis of the testimony of Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer-turned-“rat” Michael Cohen.

Cohen told the House Oversight Committee Wednesday that his former boss — for whom he once said he’d “take a bullet” — is a “racist,” “conman,” and a “cheat,” who has been involved in “illicit acts.” Presenting what he describes as “irrefutable” evidence of Trump’s wrongdoing, including after taking office, Cohen painted Trump in all the ways Democrats have repeatedly portrayed him. But Cohen also admitted that he had no evidence whatsoever of collusion and failed to present solid evidence of clear illegal actions.

When Williams and co-host Dana Perino began discussing Trump’s “pattern” of using the “catch-and-kill” strategy to kill unflattering stories of him, Gutfeld slammed Williams for failing to let panelist Morgan Ortagus talk. – READ MORE