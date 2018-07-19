WATCH: Fox Releases ‘Last Man Standing’ Teaser Mocking Cancellation By ABC

Fox Broadcasting Co. Released A Trailer For The Revival Of Tim Allen’s Family Sitcom Last Man Standing Mocking The Show’s Controversial Cancellation By Abc Entertainment.

In the new teaser trailer, Tim Allen and Nancy Travis are seen reprising their roles as Mike and Vanessa Baxter, as they sit around a campfire while Vanessa repeatedly explains how she can see a “fox.”

“I know somebody’s gonna be happy you said that three times,” Mike quips before smiling directly at the camera.

The popular series, which follows the life of a father and marketing executive Mike Baxter trying to preserve his manhood and conservative values in a world dominated by women, ran for six seasons before ABC abruptly canceled the show last year, despite being the network’s second-highest-rated comedy behind Modern Family, – READ MORE

Calling all “Last Man Standing” fans, the series officially has a premiere date.

On Thursday, the comedy’s star, Tim Allen, shared the news on Twitter.

“Mark your calendar for Sept. 28th! @LastManStanding #LastManStanding,” he captioned a picture of himself holding actress Nancy Travis, who plays his wife on the show.

Last month, it was announced the series was picked up by Fox for Season 7 after ABC canceled the popular show. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1