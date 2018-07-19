Entertainment TV
WATCH: Fox Releases ‘Last Man Standing’ Teaser Mocking Cancellation By ABC
Fox Broadcasting Co. Released A Trailer For The Revival Of Tim Allen’s Family Sitcom Last Man Standing Mocking The Show’s Controversial Cancellation By Abc Entertainment.
In the new teaser trailer, Tim Allen and Nancy Travis are seen reprising their roles as Mike and Vanessa Baxter, as they sit around a campfire while Vanessa repeatedly explains how she can see a “fox.”
“I know somebody’s gonna be happy you said that three times,” Mike quips before smiling directly at the camera.
The popular series, which follows the life of a father and marketing executive Mike Baxter trying to preserve his manhood and conservative values in a world dominated by women, ran for six seasons before ABC abruptly canceled the show last year, despite being the network’s second-highest-rated comedy behind Modern Family, – READ MORE
Calling all “Last Man Standing” fans, the series officially has a premiere date.
On Thursday, the comedy’s star, Tim Allen, shared the news on Twitter.
“Mark your calendar for Sept. 28th! @LastManStanding #LastManStanding,” he captioned a picture of himself holding actress Nancy Travis, who plays his wife on the show.
Mark your calendar for Sept. 28th! @LastManStanding #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/JMHMFzXZ0R
— Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) June 28, 2018
Last month, it was announced the series was picked up by Fox for Season 7 after ABC canceled the popular show. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A teaser trailer for the revival of Tim Allen's Last Man Standing mocks the show's controversial cancellation by ABC Entertainment.