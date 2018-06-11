WATCH: Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro Slams Leftists Who Are ‘Rooting’ For Trump ‘To Fail’

On Saturday, Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro castigated those who have been deeply critical of President Trump, specifically regarding his meeting with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un:

As our president is primed to do what no other president has ever come close to doing in the history of this country with North Korea, there are many in the mainstream media, cable news networks, and left-wing liberals who are rooting for him to fail.

When it comes to Donald Trump, hate is their daily fare. They hate him so much they want him to fail. Peace be dammed. The success doesn’t matter, nor does whether they benefit from it. If he doesn’t get credit for being one of the smartest, most clever and successful negotiator presidents of all time, then we will know for sure what it’s about and who they are. They’re not just haters, and this is about more than just politics. They are rooting for America’s failure and that is un-American.

Take a look at how they reacted a few weeks ago when the president sent a letter to [the] North Korean dictator canceling the proposed June 12 summit in Singapore.– READ MORE

