WATCH: Fox News Host’s Brilliant Response to ‘The View’s’ Race-Baiting Earns Applause

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, co-host of “Outnumbered” and host of “Outnumbered: Overtime,” recently appeared on ABC’s “The View,” and the liberal co-hosts of that program couldn’t help but try to race-bait the popular black Fox News star.

“The View” co-host Sonny Hostin attempted to take a shot at Fox News Channel’s supposed lack of diversity and noted that Faulkner was the “only woman of color with her own daily show” on the network.

Unfortunately for the race-obsessed co-hosts of “The View,” Faulkner was more than prepared for the race-baiting questions and in the end actually flipped them back on the co-hosts to reveal their hypocritical focus on the racial lineup at Fox to the exclusion of the other cable news channels.

Fox News' @HARRISFAULKNER discusses criticism she's received from the black community, including her stance on the national anthem protests: "I get flak from everybody — which is how I know I'm living my truth!" pic.twitter.com/Z63lsmMvgv — The View (@TheView) June 28, 2018

She noted that Fox News and Faulkner had received criticism for how they’ve handled racial topics, such as the NFL’s kneeling during the national anthem issue, and asked, “Do you get flak from the black community and for being the only black woman on Fox News?” – READ MORE

