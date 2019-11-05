WATCH: Fox News host suggests Republican criticism of impeachment probe process is hypocritical

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace highlighted Sunday what he believes is hypocrisy on the part of Republicans in their criticism of the Democrat-led impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Republicans have been increasingly vocal about what they believe is a lack of transparency in the proceedings. Up to this point, all hearings have been closed-door, where no cameras were present. However, as Wallace noted, Republicans conducted closed-door hearings in the same manner in 2014 and 2015 while investigating Benghazi.

On Sunday, Wallace confronted White House counselor Kellyanne Conway about the apparent hypocrisy.

“Why is it OK for Republicans, when they are in charge, to conduct hearings, depositions, interviews behind closed doors, but it’s unacceptable for Democrats?” Wallace asked. – READ MORE