WATCH: Fox News host makes stunning observation about Louis Farrakhan at Aretha Franklin’s funeral

After watching legendary singer Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday, Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum had just one question: Why was Louis Farrakhan, an avowed anti-Semite, featured so prominently at the funeral?

Farrakhan — the leader of the Nation of Islam whom many see as a racist, sexist, and black nationalist with controversial views on racial reconciliation — sat just three seats down from former President Bill Clinton during the funeral services.

While discussing the funeral service with a panel, MacCallum expressed her confusion over Farrakhan’s presence.

“There were some beautiful performances today at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit. The guests ranging from world leaders to musical legends and one especially controversial figure seated in the front row. Many people kind of wondering what the unapologetic anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan was doing up there,” MacCallum said.- READ MORE

Prominent members of the Democratic Party showed they have no problem with racists as they tried mainstreaming the racist and anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, giving him a front-row seat.

Take a look at the Democratic luminaries sitting next to him: one former Democratic president, one 1984 candidate for the presidency, and one media personality who has exhibited his own racism in the past:

On stage in front at Aretha Franklin’s funeral are Min. Louis Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and former president Bill Clinton https://t.co/FOic3yqVw8 #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/ClQOPuU6Jt — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) August 31, 2018

Farrakhan’s extensive history of racism includes calling Jews “bloodsuckers” and labeling Judaism a “gutter religion”; calling whites a “race of devils”; and saying of white people that they are “worthy to be hated.”- READ MORE