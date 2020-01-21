WATCH: Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Slams Impeachment ‘Ceremony’

Fox News Greg Gutfeld just called out the impeachment ceremony spectacle for what it was–a complete farce.

The entire event was a joke, or as Gutfeld rightly said on “The Five,” it was like “spackling a turd with gold.”

Referencing the souvenir impeachment pens that Pelosi was so eager to hand out to her fellow Democrats, Gutfeld said, “We are paying for those freaking pens! We’re all suckers for believing this is serious.”

Gutfeld also talked about how angry Democrats continue to be that Donald Trump was elected president.

“This was an emotional tantrum directed at Daddy, who won the election, and they are mad at Daddy,” he said. – READ MORE