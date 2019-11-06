WATCH: Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Calls Colleague Juan Williams ‘Ignorant’ for Claiming Crowd Booed Trump

We’ve all been waiting for this day for a long time – the day that someone finally called out Juan Williams for the ignoramus that he is. Thank you for being the hero America needed, Greg Gutfeld!

Yes, everyone, it finally happened, Greg Gutfeld called Juan Williams “ignorant” during today’s taping of “The Five.”

I Love it !!#Gutfeld finally tells Juan Williams he is Ignorant on #TheFive Greg is Right pic.twitter.com/gCvNOqS7Iz — Bob_Ewashington (@BobEwashington) November 4, 2019

Gutfeld’s comment came after Williams attacked Trump’s supporters and then wrongly claimed that the crowd at Saturday’s UFC game booed Trump. Willams was just pushing the fake news narrative from lying mainstream media.

The "booing" narrative was debunked with people's own eyes and ears, who could clearly watch the video and see and hear the cheers.