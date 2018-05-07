WATCH: Fox News Contributor Makes Critical Observation On Media’s False Reports

.@MZHemingway: “This is not the first time there’s been a major correction on a story that’s really big, and they always go in this sort of anti-Trump direction. That suggests that it’s not just what happens sometimes in journalism, which sometimes stories get wrong.” pic.twitter.com/cX1mQUEa1T — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 5, 2018

On Saturday, The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway appeared on “FOX & Friends” where she discussed NBC News’ botched report on President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen being wiretapped by federal investigators.

Hemingway noted that it seems as though all of the media’s “errors” go in one direction: they all make Trump look bad, NewsBusters reported. – READ MORE

