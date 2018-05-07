True Pundit

WATCH: Fox News Contributor Makes Critical Observation On Media’s False Reports

On Saturday, The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway appeared on “FOX & Friends” where she discussed NBC News’ botched report on President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen being wiretapped by federal investigators.

Hemingway noted that it seems as though all of the media’s “errors” go in one direction: they all make Trump look bad, NewsBusters reported. – READ MORE

