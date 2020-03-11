WATCH: Fox News’ Brit Hume Wonders If Joe Biden Is ‘Getting Senile’

A series of verbal missteps has Fox News political analyst Brit Hume wondering if Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden is “getting senile.”

But Hume isn’t speaking ill without quantifying that he too, at his age, has experienced similar moments.

Much respect to @brithume for calling #JoeBiden “senile” Watch the other Fox commentators shut him down.👇 pic.twitter.com/XeXIjf8gYf — The Potato (@Potato51194507) March 4, 2020

Hume told Fox News personality Tucker Carlson that Biden, the 77-year-old former vice president and senator from Delaware is, “like so many people his age, is losing his memory and is getting senile.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --