WATCH: Fox Host Belts Out Gorgeous Version of the National Anthem

Many, however, decided the anthem itself was the problem to begin with, including CNN commentator Angela Rye.

“The national anthem is problematic in and of itself,” Rye explained during a panel discussion on June 5. “There’s a second verse that Colin Kaepernick brought attention to that has yet to be discussed on broad platforms.”

On July 2, Fox News host Trish Regan decided to show her respect for our country with her own rendition of the anthem, while also explaining to those like Rye how we came to have the right to express our opinions in the first place.

Watching the video, you can’t help but feel the passion Regan clearly feels for America.

“I used to sing the National Anthem quite a bit,” Regan captioned the video on Facebook. “Every time I hear it, I feel very lucky to have been born in this great country. I know we have our differences, but let us never forget the sacrifice so many have made to ensure that we have the freedom to voice those differences.” – READ MORE

