WATCH: ‘Fox & Friends’ host wonders if 9/11 monuments will eventually go the way of Confederate statues

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade on Monday compared 9/11 memorials to Confederate statues and wondered if those remembrances of the attack on the U.S., too, would eventually be dismantled.

Kilmeade interviewed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Monday, which marked the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 American citizens.

During his discussion with Zinke, Kilmeade wondered if, one day, the memorial to the victims of United Airlines Flight 93 — a passenger plane forcibly flown into the ground by Americans after terrorists attempted to hijack the flight and presumably crash it into the White House — would be removed. – READ MORE

Fox & Friends seriously just compared a 9/11 memorial to Confederate statues, asking if we’ll be tearing down 9/11 memorials in 100 years: pic.twitter.com/Y5Xg1dsB0d — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) September 11, 2017