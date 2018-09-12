WATCH: Former Trump Adviser Claims To Know Secret Author Behind Anti-Trump NYT Op-Ed

Former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo spoke to CNN on Sunday where he told host Fredericka Whitfield that he knows the identity of the person who wrote an anonymous anti-Trump New York Times op-ed by someone claiming to be a senior staff member at the White House.

“I’m fairly certain I know who it is,” he said. “I’ve been going through this parlor game like everybody else has, and I am also completely 100% certain that the person who wrote this is on the list of people who said they didn’t write it.”

Whitfield asked who he suspected as the mystery writer, but Caputo declined to name the person, citing the advice of his attorney.- READ MORE